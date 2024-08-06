Commissioner Reviews Chehlum, Independence Day Preparations
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 08:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, during a meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Independence Day celebrations.
The meeting reviewed detailed plans for Chehlum processions and routes throughout all districts in the Lahore Division.
The Commissioner emphasized that all districts should convene meetings of their respective District Peace Committees and Intelligence Committees to ensure smooth Chehlum observance. He directed that all preparations be completed for the Independence Day float traveling from Rawalpindi, which will enter the Lahore Division via Mureedke.
The commissioner directed all districts to submit their schedules for Independence Day events by today to the Commissioner’s Office. Activities commemorating Pakistan’s Independence will continue across all departments until August 14. Buildings will be decorated with green and white lights to mark the occasion.
The central Independence Day ceremony will be held at Hazuri Bagh in Lahore.
Additionally, Lahore will host several sports events, including the Punjab Chief Minister’s Independence cricket Cup, the Independence Martial Arts Cup, and the Independence Swimming Cup. Celebrations in Lahore have been ongoing since July 20.
The commissioner also instructed that family-oriented events such as cycling, roller sports, and environmental protection activities be organized in Lahore. Public schedules for these events should be widely shared to encourage citizens participation.
Furthermore, the Punjab Information and Culture Department is overseeing Independence Day events throughout Lahore and the entire province. The school education Department is organizing speech contests, national song competitions, and sports events. The Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department will conduct six sports events from August 11 to 14.
The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Raafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, and all DCs via video link.
