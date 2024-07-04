Commissioner Reviews Chenab River Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Thursday opted for a boat ride in Chenab waters during a surprise visit to Muzaffargarh to personally check water level and prepare a comprehensive flood mitigation plan amid forecast of more than normal monsoon rains triggering fears of rise in river water level and urban flooding
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Thursday opted for a boat ride in Chenab waters during a surprise visit to Muzaffargarh to personally check water level and prepare a comprehensive flood mitigation plan amid forecast of more than normal monsoon rains triggering fears of rise in river water level and urban flooding.
On board the boat, deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali and executive engineer irrigation gave a briefing to commissioner DG Khan on flood situation.
Commissioner also inspected flood relief camps set up near flood protection Bund besides other arrangements like field hospital, and medical emergency facilities.
Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that forecast of excess monsoon rains due to ongoing climate change phenomenon can raise water level in rivers and cause urban flooding problems in city areas.
He said that all the relevant departments are needed to stay alert. He ordered removal of encroachments from river bank, and sensitive places, put in place an early warning/information mechanism in sensitive areas.
Later, commissioner also visited BISP centers in Muzaffargarh and Basira where he talked to the women and received their feedback on facilities available.
He ordered that financial assistance be distributed among the deserving women in a transparent manner without any cut, payment counters be increased, public address system be introduced, drinking water and uninterrupted power supply be ensured and Rescue 1122 ambulance should be present to deal with any medical emergency.
Assistant commissioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar and other officials were present.
