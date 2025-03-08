Commissioner reviews city development, anti-encroachment efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, conducted a comprehensive visit of the city to assess the progress of anti-encroachment operations, beautification projects, park renovations, and cleanliness initiatives under the Clean Punjab campaign.

During the visit, they inspected footpaths constructed in the busy and reclaimed areas of Gol Chowk Market and met traders to address their concerns. Traders and local residents expressed satisfaction with the administration's efforts in enhancing the city's infrastructure and assured their cooperation in maintaining the progress.

The commissioner emphasized the significance of Gol Chowk as the city's central point, stating that the positive message sent from there resonates throughout Sargodha. He appreciated the traders for voluntarily removing encroachments, describing it as a commendable act of teamwork. "We all must work together to make this city beautiful, spacious, and free from encroachments," he added.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (COMC) Umar Farooq informed that, along with the renovation of Gol Chowk Market, new lighting systems were being installed.

He mentioned that uniform shades and signboards are also being set up for shops in the inner markets, and steps are being taken to make the markets free of parking issues.

The commissioner and deputy commissioner also visited the under-construction Iqbal Colony Park, being developed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). They were briefed that 90pc of the construction work on the four-kanal park had been completed.

Furthermore, they inspected various settlements, roads, and squares to review the cleanliness efforts managed by the SWMC contractor. Expressing satisfaction with the progress, they directed officials to promptly remove any remaining encroachments. Local residents also expressed contentment with the cleanliness services provided by SWMC.

The officials concluded their visit by inspecting the site of the upcoming Dhirhi Bazaar near Government Boys High school No. 2, reaffirming their commitment to the city's development and orderly management.