Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews City Development, Anti-encroachment Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner reviews city development, anti-encroachment efforts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, conducted a comprehensive visit of the city to assess the progress of anti-encroachment operations, beautification projects, park renovations, and cleanliness initiatives under the Clean Punjab campaign.

During the visit, they inspected footpaths constructed in the busy and reclaimed areas of Gol Chowk Market and met traders to address their concerns. Traders and local residents expressed satisfaction with the administration's efforts in enhancing the city's infrastructure and assured their cooperation in maintaining the progress.

The commissioner emphasized the significance of Gol Chowk as the city's central point, stating that the positive message sent from there resonates throughout Sargodha. He appreciated the traders for voluntarily removing encroachments, describing it as a commendable act of teamwork. "We all must work together to make this city beautiful, spacious, and free from encroachments," he added.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (COMC) Umar Farooq informed that, along with the renovation of Gol Chowk Market, new lighting systems were being installed.

He mentioned that uniform shades and signboards are also being set up for shops in the inner markets, and steps are being taken to make the markets free of parking issues.

The commissioner and deputy commissioner also visited the under-construction Iqbal Colony Park, being developed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). They were briefed that 90pc of the construction work on the four-kanal park had been completed.

Furthermore, they inspected various settlements, roads, and squares to review the cleanliness efforts managed by the SWMC contractor. Expressing satisfaction with the progress, they directed officials to promptly remove any remaining encroachments. Local residents also expressed contentment with the cleanliness services provided by SWMC.

The officials concluded their visit by inspecting the site of the upcoming Dhirhi Bazaar near Government Boys High school No. 2, reaffirming their commitment to the city's development and orderly management.

Recent Stories

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

2 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

4 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

4 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

4 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

8 hours ago
 UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

9 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

15 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

16 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan