UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews City Traffic Management System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Commissioner reviews city traffic management system

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis Saturday reviewed the traffic management system of the provincial capital and directed the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to enhance monitoring of the traffic flow, wrong parking and transports routs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis Saturday reviewed the traffic management system of the provincial capital and directed the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to enhance monitoring of the traffic flow, wrong parking and transports routs.

He was chairing a meeting on traffic management system at the PSCA offices here. He discussed suggestions regarding monitoring of the city traffic flow and maintaining of cleanliness on 24 model roads of the provincial capital.

The commissioner said that with the help of the PSCA cameras, traffic violators would be identified and effective and targeted monitoring would also be carried out. He said that other violations of the traffic rules would also be pointed out by the cameras and strict action would be taken against those who violate the traffic rules.

He maintained that cleanliness conditions of the roads would also improved by the regular monitoring.

The PSCA and other allied departments would immediately play their role in improving traffic flow. He directed the Park and Horticulture Authority and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) to complete lane, line marking and green belt beautification work.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kanmran Khan, Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher while representatives of Walled City of Lahore Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), TEPA and others were attended.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Traffic

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Moscow's Rapprochement With Major Deve ..

Lavrov Says Moscow's Rapprochement With Major Developing Economies Inevitable

38 seconds ago
 Sherpao terms Imran's narrative misleading to dive ..

Sherpao terms Imran's narrative misleading to divert attention from dismal perfo ..

39 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

40 seconds ago
 DC inspect relief activities in remote areas of Ch ..

DC inspect relief activities in remote areas of Cholistan

42 seconds ago
 Farewell ceremony for 2 DIGs held

Farewell ceremony for 2 DIGs held

3 minutes ago
 Finland's Ruling Social Democratic Party Supports ..

Finland's Ruling Social Democratic Party Supports NATO Membership

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.