Commissioner reviews city traffic management system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis Saturday reviewed the traffic management system of the provincial capital and directed the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to enhance monitoring of the traffic flow, wrong parking and transports routs.

He was chairing a meeting on traffic management system at the PSCA offices here. He discussed suggestions regarding monitoring of the city traffic flow and maintaining of cleanliness on 24 model roads of the provincial capital.

The commissioner said that with the help of the PSCA cameras, traffic violators would be identified and effective and targeted monitoring would also be carried out. He said that other violations of the traffic rules would also be pointed out by the cameras and strict action would be taken against those who violate the traffic rules.

He maintained that cleanliness conditions of the roads would also improved by the regular monitoring.

The PSCA and other allied departments would immediately play their role in improving traffic flow. He directed the Park and Horticulture Authority and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) to complete lane, line marking and green belt beautification work.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kanmran Khan, Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher while representatives of Walled City of Lahore Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), TEPA and others were attended.