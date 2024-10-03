Commissioner reviews Clean Punjab Campaign

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited Chak No 100 SB, Kandiwal Road, to review

the ongoing Clean Punjab Campaign on Thursday.

During his visit, he emphasized the importance of cleanliness and urged the committees

formed by locals to monitor sanitation efforts in villages.

He highlighted that the Clean Punjab initiative was a revolutionary programme focusing on

rural areas with urban centres.

The commissioner also issued directives to expedite work on sanitation, sewerage, electricity

and street restoration in rural areas.