Commissioner Reviews Clean Punjab Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Jehanzab Awan issued a directive to contractors of the Sargodha
Waste Management Company (SWMC), emphasizing that the minimum wage for sanitation
workers would not be compromised.
The commissioner made these remarks during a briefing session on the ongoing "Clean Punjab" sanitation operation in Khushab Tehsil, conducted by the SWMC.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Farwa Aamir, CEO of SWMC Rana Shahid Imran
and other relevant officials.
Jahazeb Awan also stressed the importance of on-ground presence of sanitation staff and called for
the integration of technology with physical monitoring to ensure the effectiveness of the cleanliness drive.
During the briefing, officials informed the commissioner that 48-kanal dumping site was established
near Chak 53 MB to manage the waste.
