Commissioner reviews Clean Punjab drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Jehanzab Awan issued a directive to contractors of the Sargodha

Waste Management Company (SWMC), emphasizing that the minimum wage for sanitation

workers would not be compromised.

The commissioner made these remarks during a briefing session on the ongoing "Clean Punjab" sanitation operation in Khushab Tehsil, conducted by the SWMC.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Farwa Aamir, CEO of SWMC Rana Shahid Imran

and other relevant officials.

Jahazeb Awan also stressed the importance of on-ground presence of sanitation staff and called for

the integration of technology with physical monitoring to ensure the effectiveness of the cleanliness drive.

During the briefing, officials informed the commissioner that 48-kanal dumping site was established

near Chak 53 MB to manage the waste.