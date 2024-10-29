Commissioner Reviews 'Clean Punjab Programme'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday reviewed progress of
the "Clean Punjab Programme" in a meeting held at his office.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem, ADCR Fahad Mahmood, Director Local
Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Deputy Director Babar Ranjha, and CEO
District Council Asad Hariya participated in the meeting.
The commissioner emphasized that the Clean Punjab initiative was to create
clean, healthier and more beautiful Punjab.
He instructed the officials to utilize all available resources to ensure the program’s
success and focus on keeping Sargodha clean.
During the meeting, it was reported that 398 out of 797 villages in Sargodha’s 157
union councils had been thoroughly cleaned.
The remaining 399 villages are expected to achieve zero-waste status by
November 15.
