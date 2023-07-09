Commissioner reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment situation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Sargodha Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Sunday visited various areas of the city to review cleanliness measures and anti-encroachment situation.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya was also accompanied him during the visit.

The commissioner met the shopkeepers and advised them to remove the encroachments from outside their shops otherwise their goods would be confiscated. He directed the chief officer municipal corporation to further improve sanitation measures of the city.