Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements At Slaughter House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:36 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Friday visited the slaughter House of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation(RMC) and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements there.

He directed the veterinary doctor to ensure proper medical check up of animals in view of hygiene principles.

Mehmood directed the RMC officials to ensure the best facilities at slaughter house including lighting and air cooling.

During the visit, the commissioner was also accompanied by RMC Chief Municipal Officer Ali Abbass Bukhari.

