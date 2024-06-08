Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness, Beautification Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi, along with Water Corporation chief, MD Solid Waste Management Board and others visited different areas of three districts on Saturday and reviewed cleanliness, repair of roads, removal of construction material from roads and the beautification arrangements
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi, along with Water Corporation chief, MD Solid Waste Management board and others visited different areas of three districts on Saturday and reviewed cleanliness, repair of roads, removal of construction material from roads and the beautification arrangements.
The Deputy Commissioners of Central, East and South, DG KMC were also present on the occasion.
The Commissioner said that the government was taking all steps for beautification of the Shahrae Faisal, while KDA was working on a plan to ensure that the road from Airport to the Metropole Hotel to be beautified.
He also visited the under-construction high-rise buildings on Shahrae Faisal and inspected the construction waste, causing problems for pedestrians and the traffic.
He asked the Deputy Commissioner East Shehzad Abbasi to take steps for the removal of debris. All DCs were directed to work together for removal of debris and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.
Hassan Naqvi also visited the dilapidated condition of North Karachi's Godhra Road and Baba Morr Ajmer Nagri road and directed the Deputy Commissioner Central Faud Ghaffar Soomro to work with the Municipal Corporation and other departments to resolve the issue.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gi ..
ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan
Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health
QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar
Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggres ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways22 minutes ago
-
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery22 minutes ago
-
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH22 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China22 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha22 minutes ago
-
ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan21 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health21 minutes ago
-
QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar21 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggression, genocide of Pa ..20 minutes ago
-
Call to collective conscience of world to help children victims of aggression20 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique takes notice of fire incident at hospital20 minutes ago
-
Additional Commissioner Sibi launches polio campaign20 minutes ago