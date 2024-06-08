Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness, Beautification Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Commissioner reviews cleanliness, beautification arrangements

Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi, along with Water Corporation chief, MD Solid Waste Management Board and others visited different areas of three districts on Saturday and reviewed cleanliness, repair of roads, removal of construction material from roads and the beautification arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi, along with Water Corporation chief, MD Solid Waste Management board and others visited different areas of three districts on Saturday and reviewed cleanliness, repair of roads, removal of construction material from roads and the beautification arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioners of Central, East and South, DG KMC were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that the government was taking all steps for beautification of the Shahrae Faisal, while KDA was working on a plan to ensure that the road from Airport to the Metropole Hotel to be beautified.

He also visited the under-construction high-rise buildings on Shahrae Faisal and inspected the construction waste, causing problems for pedestrians and the traffic.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner East Shehzad Abbasi to take steps for the removal of debris. All DCs were directed to work together for removal of debris and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

Hassan Naqvi also visited the dilapidated condition of North Karachi's Godhra Road and Baba Morr Ajmer Nagri road and directed the Deputy Commissioner Central Faud Ghaffar Soomro to work with the Municipal Corporation and other departments to resolve the issue.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Hotel Road Traffic Ajmer All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands

31 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain

41 minutes ago
 Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways

Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways

22 minutes ago
 DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bil ..

DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery

22 minutes ago
 KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill dev ..

KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH

22 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day h ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China

22 minutes ago
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha

Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha

22 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small In ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gi ..

20 minutes ago
 ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan

ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan

21 minutes ago
 Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements ..

Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health

21 minutes ago
 QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: S ..

QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar

21 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l ..

Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggres ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan