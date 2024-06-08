Commissioner reviews cleanliness, beautification arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi, along with Water Corporation chief, MD Solid Waste Management board and others visited different areas of three districts on Saturday and reviewed cleanliness, repair of roads, removal of construction material from roads and the beautification arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioners of Central, East and South, DG KMC were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that the government was taking all steps for beautification of the Shahrae Faisal, while KDA was working on a plan to ensure that the road from Airport to the Metropole Hotel to be beautified.

He also visited the under-construction high-rise buildings on Shahrae Faisal and inspected the construction waste, causing problems for pedestrians and the traffic.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner East Shehzad Abbasi to take steps for the removal of debris. All DCs were directed to work together for removal of debris and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

Hassan Naqvi also visited the dilapidated condition of North Karachi's Godhra Road and Baba Morr Ajmer Nagri road and directed the Deputy Commissioner Central Faud Ghaffar Soomro to work with the Municipal Corporation and other departments to resolve the issue.