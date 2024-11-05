Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan conducted inspected various city areas to review cleanliness efforts.
He visited Lahore road, Shaheen Abad Sillanwali road,Ajnala road, Muhammadi colony,Iqbal colony areas, accompanied by Chief Officer Municipal corporation Zoya Bloach and other officers and officials concern .
During the inspection, the commissioner directed Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha (MCS) teams to promptly clear stagnant water and litter in the localities. He also instructed Water Company to clean the drain located between Johar Colony and Ajnala localities.
He emphasized that accumulated waste and stagnant water in neighborhoods contribute to odors and health risks. He stressed that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility between municipal departments and residents.
Citizens are urged to keep their streets clean and dispose of waste properly in designated bins. Without public cooperation, effective street cleaning is challenging. The administrative machinery has been instructed to clear the areas promptly. Assistant Commissioners are tasked with overseeing operations and checking underpasses to ensure effective water drainage.
The commissioner emphasized the importance of active teams from Municipal Corporation and other departments concern in their respective areas. Machinery in underpasses must be operational to ensure timely responses and avoid disruptions to citizen movement. Emergency teams are on standby to ensure smooth transit and address any drainage issues promptly.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest crime surge by target-based operations; dacoities down by 83% in 20249 minutes ago
-
407 dacoit gangs busted in 20249 minutes ago
-
DC informs NIM delegation about Sialkot’s significant contribution to national economy9 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 152 properties9 minutes ago
-
PITB Geo-Tags 3,600 mines through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App19 minutes ago
-
SNGPL legal adviser appointed19 minutes ago
-
PHA demolishes illegal structure at Mochi Gate19 minutes ago
-
22 anti-smog squads set up19 minutes ago
-
BZU bus hits girl to death19 minutes ago
-
45 BHUs, RHCs being revamped19 minutes ago
-
362 POs nabbed in October29 minutes ago
-
Sahibzada Hamid Raza elected as Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights39 minutes ago