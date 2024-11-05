Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan conducted inspected various city areas to review cleanliness efforts.

He visited Lahore road, Shaheen Abad Sillanwali road,Ajnala road, Muhammadi colony,Iqbal colony areas, accompanied by Chief Officer Municipal corporation Zoya Bloach and other officers and officials concern .

During the inspection, the commissioner directed Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha (MCS) teams to promptly clear stagnant water and litter in the localities. He also instructed Water Company to clean the drain located between Johar Colony and Ajnala localities.

He emphasized that accumulated waste and stagnant water in neighborhoods contribute to odors and health risks. He stressed that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility between municipal departments and residents.

Citizens are urged to keep their streets clean and dispose of waste properly in designated bins. Without public cooperation, effective street cleaning is challenging. The administrative machinery has been instructed to clear the areas promptly. Assistant Commissioners are tasked with overseeing operations and checking underpasses to ensure effective water drainage.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of active teams from Municipal Corporation and other departments concern in their respective areas. Machinery in underpasses must be operational to ensure timely responses and avoid disruptions to citizen movement. Emergency teams are on standby to ensure smooth transit and address any drainage issues promptly.

