Commissioner reviews cleanliness matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan reviewed matters related to cleanliness and beautification of the provincial capital during a meeting here on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ali Anan Qamar, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore CEO Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, assistant commissioners, zonal managers of LWMC, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) directors and corporation officers attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed the departments to take action against housing societies and individualsinvolved in illegal dumping of garbage. He said that it was a collective responsibility of all to takecare of sanitation and support efforts of the government to improve cleanliness.