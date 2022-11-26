UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness Matters

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Commissioner reviews cleanliness matters

Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan reviewed matters related to cleanliness and beautification of the provincial capital during a meeting here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan reviewed matters related to cleanliness and beautification of the provincial capital during a meeting here on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ali Anan Qamar, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore CEO Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, assistant commissioners, zonal managers of LWMC, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) directors and corporation officers attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed the departments to take action against housing societies and individualsinvolved in illegal dumping of garbage. He said that it was a collective responsibility of all to takecare of sanitation and support efforts of the government to improve cleanliness.

Related Topics

Lahore Company All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Four more dengue patients surfaced

Four more dengue patients surfaced

3 minutes ago
 CM, Yasmeen Qureshi discuss Pak-British relations

CM, Yasmeen Qureshi discuss Pak-British relations

3 minutes ago
 'Imran working on foreign agenda to destroy Pakist ..

'Imran working on foreign agenda to destroy Pakistan': Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Mountain Film Festival kicks off at PNCA

Int'l Mountain Film Festival kicks off at PNCA

3 minutes ago
 Aibak Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

Aibak Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

14 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates 67th National Track Cy ..

Governor Punjab inaugurates 67th National Track Cycling Championship

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.