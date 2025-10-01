Commissioner reviews cleanliness measures, orders 100pc success in door-to-door waste collection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Division Maryam Khan chaired a divisional meeting to review the performance of cleanliness operations under the “Suthra Punjab” programme, here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner stressed that complete adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be ensured in both urban and rural areas of the division. She directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to present detailed reports on problem areas related to door-to-door waste collection. She said the company must devise a comprehensive plan to achieve 100 percent success in this service for households and shops. She further instructed that additional manpower be deployed in villages to meet cleaning and sweeping requirements, making it clear that no compromise would be tolerated in maintaining cleanliness standards.

Commissioner Marryam Khan underlined that the towns and villages of Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, and Kasur were equally important as Lahore city in the government’s drive for cleanliness, and that the Chief Minister Punjab had placed top priority on improving hygiene and sanitation in both cities and rural areas.

She said all districts must ensure strict compliance with the terms of the “Suthra Punjab” contracts so that citizens across the division could benefit from improved municipal services.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahibdin gave a detailed briefing, saying that the company was currently operating in nine towns, 49 zones, and 274 union councils of Lahore. He informed that route mapping of more than 3,500 vehicles had been completed and real-time tracking of 7,037 containers was being carried out. He added that the complaint redressal rate under the “Suthra Punjab” programme had reached 100 percent.

The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CEO LWMC Babar Sahibdin, Director Development Javed Chauhan, Deputy Director Tayyab Ahmad and other officials. Deputy Commissioners of Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura joined the session via video link.