- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner reviews cleanliness measures, orders 100pc success in door-to-door waste collection
Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness Measures, Orders 100pc Success In Door-to-door Waste Collection
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Division Maryam Khan chaired a divisional meeting to review the performance of cleanliness operations under the “Suthra Punjab” programme, here on Wednesday.
Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner stressed that complete adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be ensured in both urban and rural areas of the division. She directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to present detailed reports on problem areas related to door-to-door waste collection. She said the company must devise a comprehensive plan to achieve 100 percent success in this service for households and shops. She further instructed that additional manpower be deployed in villages to meet cleaning and sweeping requirements, making it clear that no compromise would be tolerated in maintaining cleanliness standards.
Commissioner Marryam Khan underlined that the towns and villages of Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, and Kasur were equally important as Lahore city in the government’s drive for cleanliness, and that the Chief Minister Punjab had placed top priority on improving hygiene and sanitation in both cities and rural areas.
She said all districts must ensure strict compliance with the terms of the “Suthra Punjab” contracts so that citizens across the division could benefit from improved municipal services.
LWMC CEO Babar Sahibdin gave a detailed briefing, saying that the company was currently operating in nine towns, 49 zones, and 274 union councils of Lahore. He informed that route mapping of more than 3,500 vehicles had been completed and real-time tracking of 7,037 containers was being carried out. He added that the complaint redressal rate under the “Suthra Punjab” programme had reached 100 percent.
The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CEO LWMC Babar Sahibdin, Director Development Javed Chauhan, Deputy Director Tayyab Ahmad and other officials. Deputy Commissioners of Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura joined the session via video link.
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness measures, orders 100pc success in door-to-door waste collection6 minutes ago
-
ITP adds 15 new licensing desks at Faizabad to facilitate citizens6 minutes ago
-
Smog: Paddy farmers barred from burning crop remains6 minutes ago
-
F-9 park parking firing: two accused held, weapon recovered16 minutes ago
-
Floods are a national issue beyond politics: Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry16 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh High Commission moves to new premises16 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz meets senior leadership from international and local energy sector16 minutes ago
-
Six held in police crackdown in Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy awarded honorary PhD degree26 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari calls for urgent action on breast cancer awareness in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
PFA seals milk centre in Sialkot36 minutes ago
-
Brother killed in family dispute in DI Khan36 minutes ago