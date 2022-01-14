Commissioner reviews cleanliness of vegetable market at Badami Bagh

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Younas reviewed the cleanliness situation of the fruit & vegetable market Badami Bagh, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Younas reviewed the cleanliness situation of the fruit & vegetable market Badami Bagh, here on Friday.

During his visit, the commissioner directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to place large containers at the market for proper disposal of waste and the company was bound to replace it two times a day. He said that monitoring officers were also deputed to conduct daily checks for operational affairs of LWMC in market and other areas.

The commissioner also directed the LWMC authorities to conduct cleanliness operation in fruit and vegetable markets in three shifts so that the garbage could be disposed of properly and cleanliness could be ensured.

He stressed the need for imparting awareness among shop owners and visitors about cleanliness and instructed the waste management company to conduct awareness sessions in this regard. He said that it was a collective responsibility of all to take care of sanitation and support the efforts of the government to improve cleanliness.