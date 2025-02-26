Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness Operations 3 Tehsils
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan was briefed on cleanliness operations, being carried out by the Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) in three tehsils of the Sargodha district including Sargodha, Shahpur and Bhera, on Wednesday.
The briefing session was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem. Officials informed the commissioner that 83 per cent of the required workforce was deployed in Sargodha, 92pc in Shahpur, and 70pc in Bhera tehsil.
The commissioner instructed the deputy commissioner to assign administrative officers to monitor the cleanliness operations in Sargodha. He said that experienced officers from the local government and municipal corporation should assist the company in improving sanitation efforts. He directed that contractors must fulfill their service agreements without exception.
Additionally, Jahazeb Awan ordered for installation of trackers in all vehicles involved in sanitation operations across 18 tehsils within a week. Contractors were also instructed to ensure provision of necessary machinery and workforce as per their contracts. The commissioner directed the SWMC chief executive officer to strictly enforce contract compliance among contractors. He also ordered for removal of long-standing waste piles and the desilting of open drains in both urban and rural areas.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Yasir Bhatti, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, CO MC Umar Farooq, assistant commissioners of Sargodha, Bhera and Shahpur, Local Government deputy director and monitoring managers.
Recent Stories
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..
Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inaugurates AIOU’s newly developed 'Exam Management System'2 minutes ago
-
RSPN hosted Annual Community Convention 2025 to highlight local growth and opportunities2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness operations 3 tehsils2 minutes ago
-
KP NINE, PMYP jointly launch national talent hunt for athletes, PMYP12 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan witnesses rain and snowfall across all districts22 minutes ago
-
Every step to be taken to provide relief to people during Ramazan : Commissioner32 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police’s green initiative: SP Pari Gul leads tree plantation drive32 minutes ago
-
PTA, FIA crackdown on illegal foreign SIM sales in Lahore52 minutes ago
-
KP witnesses heavy rainfalls as Dir Upper receives 61mm of rain52 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson assures of justice to victim1 hour ago
-
Ramazan relief stalls set up in division: commissioner1 hour ago
-
KP Govt makes ETEA mandatory for MTI recruitment2 hours ago