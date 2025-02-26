Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness Operations 3 Tehsils

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan was briefed on cleanliness operations, being carried out by the Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) in three tehsils of the Sargodha district including Sargodha, Shahpur and Bhera, on Wednesday.

The briefing session was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem. Officials informed the commissioner that 83 per cent of the required workforce was deployed in Sargodha, 92pc in Shahpur, and 70pc in Bhera tehsil.

The commissioner instructed the deputy commissioner to assign administrative officers to monitor the cleanliness operations in Sargodha. He said that experienced officers from the local government and municipal corporation should assist the company in improving sanitation efforts. He directed that contractors must fulfill their service agreements without exception.

Additionally, Jahazeb Awan ordered for installation of trackers in all vehicles involved in sanitation operations across 18 tehsils within a week. Contractors were also instructed to ensure provision of necessary machinery and workforce as per their contracts. The commissioner directed the SWMC chief executive officer to strictly enforce contract compliance among contractors. He also ordered for removal of long-standing waste piles and the desilting of open drains in both urban and rural areas.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Yasir Bhatti, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, CO MC Umar Farooq, assistant commissioners of Sargodha, Bhera and Shahpur, Local Government deputy director and monitoring managers.

