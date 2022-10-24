UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Cleanliness Situation In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan visited different places of the provincial capital to review cleanliness, desalting of drains and restoration of green belts here on Monday

He visited Dubai Chowk Iqbal Town and Kharak Nala to inspect cleanliness condition of the area.

He directed the Water And Sanitation Agency to speed up cleaning process of Kharak Nala. The commissioner directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority to plan saplings and trees around the Nala.

He said that the performance of staff and in-charges would be reviewed daily and the in-charge would held accountable for nonperformance. Apart from that, the directors of the departments of area, where the target of the visit be decided, would also be responsible.

The commissioner Lahore also reviewed the plantation on the valuable land recovered on Multan Road.

Assistant Commissioner City Ali Murtaza, Deputy CEO Asharaf Gondal, Director PHA Ali Nawaz, and others were also present.

