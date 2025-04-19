Commissioner Reviews 'Clinic On Wheels' Project, Health Facilities
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to deliver healthcare at citizens’ doorsteps, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, visited the "Clinic on Wheels" unit stationed at Chak No. 116 NB on Saturday.
The visit aimed to assess the quality and availability of medical services including medication, ultrasound, ECG, and X-ray facilities provided under the mobile clinic initiative. The officials interacted with patients, both men and women, to gather direct feedback regarding the services.
They were briefed that the “Clinic on Wheels” project has been operational in Sargodha since February 2024. As part of the Chief Minister’s health initiative, these mobile clinics follow a scheduled rotation to reach remote areas, offering free medical tests such as blood sugar, blood pressure, hemoglobin levels, and nutritional assessments for children while pregnant women also receive essential prenatal advice and care.
During the visit, the Commissioner also reviewed the ongoing up gradation work at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Chak No 104 NB. It was informed that the facility would soon be equipped with new modern medical furniture, transforming it into a well-equipped and patient-friendly healthcare center for the local population.
In a surprise inspection, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner also visited the Civil Veterinary Hospital at Chak No. 103 NB. Staff attendance was reviewed against the duty roster, and records of services provided to farmers during the month were inspected. The Veterinary Officer presented a detailed briefing on the hospital's performance.
