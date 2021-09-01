Commissioner reviews construction work at STZ

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Sambrial and reviewed in details the construction work at Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) and establishment of University of Applied Engineering/Emerging Technology.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq briefed the Commissioner about the construction work at Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) and the University Plan.

Director Development Gujranwala, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Salman Akbar and PTI local leader Azeem Noori Ghuman were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that after the establishment of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Motorway and Dryport in Sambrial, and establishment of universities would open a new era of development in the region.

The government has set up multi-billion rupee schemes to provide basic amenities of life including health and education to people, he added.

The Commissioner also visited the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) project and reviewed the construction of infrastructure in STZ and urged the authorities concerned to complete this environment-friendly projectas soon as possible.