Commissioner reviews construction work of flyover

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction

work of 47-Pull Flyover and a road connecting City school to 47-Pull.

During his visit, the commissioner instructed officials to ensure the highest standards

and completed it swiftly.

He emphasized that no negligence or delay would be tolerated regarding quality

and time lines of the project.

The XEN Public Health Engineering briefed the commissioner regarding the project.

Jahanzeb Awan, while inspecting the road construction, directed the relevant officers to pay special

attention to quality of material.

Director Development Bilal Hassan, XEN Highways Farman Mekan, Deputy Director Technical

Rana Shahid Imran, with officials of the Fesco and the Cantonment board were also present.