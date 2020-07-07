UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews DCs' Performance, Orders Action Against Profiteers Hoarders

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Commissioner reviews DCs' performance, orders action against profiteers hoarders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :While reviewing performance of deputy commissioners of all four districts of Multan division, Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq has ordered to expedite action against artificial inflation and hoarding through every possible measure in a meeting arranged here Tuesday.

He termed profiteers and hoarders 'cancer' of the society of which elimination was need of the time. Price control committees must improve their performance. Shopkeepers ought to ensure display of goods' price lists. People being found taking benefits during current critical situation didn't deserve for any concession or sympathy. District government officials should meet culprits with iron hands.

Commissioner pledged to initiate media drive to raise importance of Tiger Force (TF) among common masses.They would be provided identification cards and uniform to become prominent in public.

TF was right hand of local administration for it was unleashing every kind of cooperation to local citizens, he remarked.

On this occasion, Shah-ul-Haq was given briefing as price control magistrates had conducted 2118 raids in a single day of the current month. Profiteers and hoarders were fined worth one lac rupees collectively.Two profiteers were booked through FIR while others two arrested during raid.

AC General Khawaja Umair Mahmood said there were about 80721 youth registered with TF. Over 28,000 youngsters had responded to the district Government just through a single call. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan and other top district officers also came up to attend the high-level meeting concluded here.

