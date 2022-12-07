Commissioner reviews Dengue situation across Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday reviewed the overall dengue situation in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

Chairing a meeting of dengue monitoring committee, the divisional commissioner said that as per instructions by the provincial government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out to control dengue.

He said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard.