Commissioner Reviews Dengue Situation, Kisan Card Distribution, Price Control Mechanism

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review various critical issues across the division.

The meeting reviewed dengue situation, distribution of Kisan cards, performance of price control magistrates, the Clean Punjab Program, Punjab Socio-Economic Registry and progress on the PLUS project.

The four Deputy Commissioners provided detailed briefings on the agenda items. Director Health, Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, informed the meeting that 26 positive dengue cases were identified across the four districts, with 9 local cases and the rest transferred from other districts.

The Commissioner emphasized the need to intensify indoor and outdoor surveillance during September and October, the peak breeding season for dengue larvae.

He urged all departments to work as a cohesive team and conduct surveillance of hotspots and other areas.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain briefed the meeting on the issuance of Kisan cards, stating that a target of 150,000 cards was set for the division, with 79,000 applications received so far.

A total of 5,500 cards were distributed so far.

He also mentioned that 177 fertilizer, 99 pesticide, and 112 seed dealers were registered to provide interest-free agricultural products to farmers through the Kisan card system. This year, the division has set a target of 1.75 million acres for wheat cultivation.

Reviewing the price mechanism, the Commissioner instructed strict adherence to the price list, activation of price control magistrates, and close monitoring of the supply and demand of essential food items.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Commissioner Coordination Yasir Bhatti, Director Local Government Malik Asif Iqbal, Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, and the Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar via video link.

