Commissioner Reviews Development Of Sabhrowal Colony Park
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Wednesday visited the under-construction Sabhrowal Colony Park, being developed under the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem also accompanied him.
According to the media consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan, during the visit, Deputy Director Parks and Horticulture Authority Shafique Niazi briefed the officials on the progress of the construction work. He highlighted that the area currently lacks a public park, and its completion would provide a healthy recreational space for the residents.
Commissioner Jahazeb Awan directed the authorities to complete the project within the stipulated time and also instructed them to begin horticulture work alongside construction.
Later, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem paid a surprise visit to Government Primary School Sabhrowal Colony. They inspected the teaching process, staff attendance, cleanliness, and overall school performance. The officials visited classrooms, the school lawn, and other facilities, interacting with students to assess the quality of education and facilities provided.
The commissioner emphasised the importance of character building and extracurricular activities along with academics. He also instructed PHA officials to improve the school's ground and plant trees along the walls and in the lawn area.
Recent Stories
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews development of Sabhrowal Colony Park3 minutes ago
-
MEPCO consumers given Rs 1.4 mln relief3 minutes ago
-
District peace committee reviews arrangements for Youm-e-Ali3 minutes ago
-
Govt announces public holidays for Eid-u-Fitr23 minutes ago
-
LWMC completes cleaning of 1,500 mosques in city23 minutes ago
-
3,337 shopkeepers arrested during Ramazan23 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Hazrat Ali martyrdom day ordered33 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death33 minutes ago
-
Social entrepreneurship vital for poverty alleviation: Amjad Sqib42 minutes ago
-
“Wajd Ki Raat” in Alhamra42 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Food Authority to launch lab, mobile app for safer food42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three Suspects, recover illegal weapons42 minutes ago