Commissioner Reviews Development Of Sabhrowal Colony Park

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Wednesday visited the under-construction Sabhrowal Colony Park, being developed under the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem also accompanied him.

According to the media consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan, during the visit, Deputy Director Parks and Horticulture Authority Shafique Niazi briefed the officials on the progress of the construction work. He highlighted that the area currently lacks a public park, and its completion would provide a healthy recreational space for the residents.

Commissioner Jahazeb Awan directed the authorities to complete the project within the stipulated time and also instructed them to begin horticulture work alongside construction.

Later, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem paid a surprise visit to Government Primary School Sabhrowal Colony. They inspected the teaching process, staff attendance, cleanliness, and overall school performance. The officials visited classrooms, the school lawn, and other facilities, interacting with students to assess the quality of education and facilities provided.

The commissioner emphasised the importance of character building and extracurricular activities along with academics. He also instructed PHA officials to improve the school's ground and plant trees along the walls and in the lawn area.

