Commissioner reviews development projects at hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inspected Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital to assess ongoing renovation projects.

During a briefing by SE Buildings Amanat Ali, it was revealed that construction work at the hospital is scheduled for completion by February 10. It was further shared that the Rahmat-ul-Alameen Block of Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital will be completed by January 30, while the revamping of the Government TB Hospital will also be finalized by February 10.

The commissioner inspected the new block and nursery under construction at Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital, visiting various departments and reviewing the healthcare facilities available to patients.

He inquired about the provision of medicines, treatment services, and the implementation of the Sehat Sahulat Program.

Commissioner Awan emphasized that there will be no compromise on the quality and transparency of construction work. The visit was accompanied by Director Development Bilal Hassan, MS of Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital Dr. Muhammad Ikram-ul-Haq, and MS of Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Dr. Mushtaq Akif Basheer.