UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Reviews Development Projects In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Commissioner reviews development projects in city

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Saturday presided over a meeting to review development projects in provincial capital here at DC office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Saturday presided over a meeting to review development projects in provincial capital here at DC office.

The meeting discussed annual development plans under MNAs and MPAs package.

During the meeting, Director Development also briefed the DC Lahore about Metropolitan Corporation Lahore's 67 schemes.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz sought detailed report of 67 schemes from the development wing of the district administration Lahore till Monday.

He directed the officers to brief in detail that when these schemes would be started and in which areas.

He said that regular development work would be approved after the briefing.

Related Topics

Lahore From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences on death of Shei ..

36 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commences operations in Abu Dha ..

51 minutes ago

Wani seeks world community's immediate notice of ..

1 minute ago

War veteran passes away in Gilgit

1 minute ago

Speakers urged govt. to promote public- private pa ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.