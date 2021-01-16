Commissioner reviews development projects in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Saturday presided over a meeting to review development projects in provincial capital here at DC office.

The meeting discussed annual development plans under MNAs and MPAs package.

During the meeting, Director Development also briefed the DC Lahore about Metropolitan Corporation Lahore's 67 schemes.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz sought detailed report of 67 schemes from the development wing of the district administration Lahore till Monday.

He directed the officers to brief in detail that when these schemes would be started and in which areas.

He said that regular development work would be approved after the briefing.