Commissioner Reviews Development Projects In Dir Lower

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan on Tuesday visited District Dir Payan and reviewed development projects in the districts and also visited FC Fort Chakdara.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the Commissioner Malakand, while personnel of Dir Levis presented guard of honor to him. Commissioner Malakand Division planted an olive tree at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The Commissioner chaired an introductory meeting with line departments and was briefed about the ongoing development projects including Sanam Dam Adenzai, establishment of Dir University, Talash Bypass Road, Dir Motorway, Green Building Blombut, Family Park Blombut, Blombut Irrigation Channel, Timergarh Khor Beautification Project and Land Settlement Operation in the district.

Commissioner Malakand urged the heads of all departments to improve public service delivery and ensure timely public services, create facilities for masses and ensure timely attendance of staff.

The Commissioner also visited the District Headquarters Hospital Timergarh where he was given a detailed briefing regarding the hospital. Commissioner Malakand Division inaugurated the first modern breast cancer diagnosis mammographic machine and ambulance service.

He directed the hospital staff to conduct special public awareness campaign about breast cancer and the treatment at the hospital.

The Commissioner also inspected various parts of the hospital and emphasized on providing the best medical facilities to the patients in the hospital.

Later, the Commissioner visited Koto Hydropower Project where Project Director Sultan Room gave a detailed briefing about the project and added that 97 percent of the projects have been completed while the installation of machinery is in full swing after which it would generate 40.8 MW of electricity.

