Commissioner Reviews Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:35 PM

Commissioner reviews development schemes

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq reviewed proceeding of 340 on-going development schemes worth seven billions and 35 crors while chairing a meeting arranged here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq reviewed proceeding of 340 on-going development schemes worth seven billions and 35 crors while chairing a meeting arranged here on Thursday.

He said special funding was being made for development of the district and ordered officers concerned to visit sites to witness pace and quality of the work improvement. He termed that no compromise would be made on progress and development of the district.

He informed that Punjab government had released first tranche worth five billion, 28 crore for completion of development schemes within stipulated time frame.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani said on the occasion that 249 schemes worth two billions, ten crores were completed in phase-2 of community development program, while work on 227 other schemes of the same phase was continued in fast pace.

He said 312 schemes out of 484 were being carried out unabated.

DC Amir Khatak among officers from concerned local departments hailing across the division attended the meeting.

