Commissioner Reviews Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:38 PM

Commissioner reviews development schemes

Director Development Waqas Khakwani said that over 71 development schemes worth Rs. 5.6 billions were completed across the division while tenders for another 37 schemes were issued Director Development briefed this in the meeting presided over by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Director Development Waqas Khakwani said that over 71 development schemes worth Rs. 5.6 billions were completed across the division while tenders for another 37 schemes were issued Director Development briefed this in the meeting presided over by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood here.

The chair held task to public health department to complete clean water supply schemes at Jalalpur Pirwala at earliest during the reviewing development projects in para wise detail. He stated that Punjab government was doing practical steps for uplifting standard of the people.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani told in briefing that total 239 schemes of community development worth Rs.2 billions were continued sharply.

He said that 99 schemes worth Rs.11 millions were included in special development projects initiated here.

DC Amir Khatak and MD of Multan Development Authority were also present on the occasion.

