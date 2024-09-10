Commissioner Reviews Development Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has emphasized the need for a thorough assessment of price variations in any development scheme.
He stated that the approval of any scheme will be subject to a detailed explanation. Furthermore, the completion of schemes in any district must meet high standards and adhere to deadlines and timelines.
He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the commissioner reviewed eight development schemes from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.
The commissioner highlighted the importance of conducting a full population survey in road development schemes, making it a mandatory part of the approval process.
He said that a comprehensive population survey is a mandatory requirement for road schemes, without which, approval will not be granted.
Two schemes presented in the meeting were returned to the respective districts.
As per the new notification, the District Development Working Committee will now be responsible for approving these schemes.
The meeting was attended by Director (Dev) Lahore Javed Rashid Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Muhammad Taslim Rao and other development officers from across the division.
Recent Stories
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews polio eradication campaign in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
CS orders 100pc coverage of missed children in anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Meeting directs workers to achieve targets of ongoing polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Stranded family rescued near Kallar Kahar2 minutes ago
-
PTI introduced tradition of vendetta in politics: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Four booked for double murder2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two injured in road mishap at Shangla2 minutes ago
-
Tarar visits residence of Asma Shirazi to condole her brother's death12 minutes ago
-
President lauds services of AQ Khan Hospital Trust, assures his support12 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam offers condolences to Peshawar Press Club President32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Energy Dept supports IEEEP Fair: Nasir Shah32 minutes ago
-
NIRC upholds APP Employees Union elections, dismisses opposition’s objections32 minutes ago