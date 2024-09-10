Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner reviews development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has emphasized the need for a thorough assessment of price variations in any development scheme.

He stated that the approval of any scheme will be subject to a detailed explanation. Furthermore, the completion of schemes in any district must meet high standards and adhere to deadlines and timelines.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the commissioner reviewed eight development schemes from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of conducting a full population survey in road development schemes, making it a mandatory part of the approval process.

He said that a comprehensive population survey is a mandatory requirement for road schemes, without which, approval will not be granted.

Two schemes presented in the meeting were returned to the respective districts.

As per the new notification, the District Development Working Committee will now be responsible for approving these schemes.

The meeting was attended by Director (Dev) Lahore Javed Rashid Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Muhammad Taslim Rao and other development officers from across the division.

