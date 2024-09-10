Commissioner Reviews Development Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood on Tuesday chaired the Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) meeting in which eight development projects in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib were reviewed.
The commissioner emphasised the importance of thoroughly checking of price variations in any development scheme, stating that approval will only be granted after the detailed checking.
He highlighted that maintaining high-quality standards and meeting deadlines is crucial for successfully completing district development projects.
The commissioner stressed that a comprehensive population survey is a mandatory requirement for road schemes, without which, approval will not be granted. Two schemes were returned back as both types of schemes will now be approved by DDWC.
The meeting was attended by Director Lahore Javed Rashid Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Muhammad Taslim Rao and other development officers.
