Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner reviews development schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, a review meeting was held regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects of various sectors in the four districts.

Director Development Bilal Hassan gave a detailed briefing about the progress of ongoing development projects. In addition to Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar and officers of construction departments participated in the meeting through video link.

The Commissioner said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, work on development schemes is going on across the division equally in urban and rural areas. The completion of the projects will start a new era of regional development and prosperity. He directed the officers to ensure the completion of all the ongoing development projects within the stipulated period by closely monitoring them. Unreasonable delay in the completion of the projects related to public interest will not be tolerated, he warned.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sargodha Progress Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali All

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

4 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

18 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

21 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

21 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

22 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

22 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

23 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan