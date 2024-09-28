Commissioner Reviews Development Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, a review meeting was held regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects of various sectors in the four districts.
Director Development Bilal Hassan gave a detailed briefing about the progress of ongoing development projects. In addition to Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar and officers of construction departments participated in the meeting through video link.
The Commissioner said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, work on development schemes is going on across the division equally in urban and rural areas. The completion of the projects will start a new era of regional development and prosperity. He directed the officers to ensure the completion of all the ongoing development projects within the stipulated period by closely monitoring them. Unreasonable delay in the completion of the projects related to public interest will not be tolerated, he warned.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kot Diji to Sukkur Marathon 2024 announced44 seconds ago
-
Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity through modern technology: South Punjab ACS59 seconds ago
-
RTI strengthening citizens-state ties, says Chief Information Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Construction of new hostel inaugurated at Sadiq Public School1 minute ago
-
District administration launches crackdown against illegal filling stations11 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials directed to address citizens’ problems11 minutes ago
-
Qazi leaves for world mayors forum in Geneva11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor express grief over helicopter crash incident in NW11 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab drive underway in Bahawalpur21 minutes ago
-
DPO for improving investigation process to expedite resolution of pending cases21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits rural revenue center21 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked31 minutes ago