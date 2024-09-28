Commissioner reviews development schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, a review meeting was held regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects of various sectors in the four districts.

Director Development Bilal Hassan gave a detailed briefing about the progress of ongoing development projects. In addition to Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar and officers of construction departments participated in the meeting through video link.

The Commissioner said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, work on development schemes is going on across the division equally in urban and rural areas. The completion of the projects will start a new era of regional development and prosperity. He directed the officers to ensure the completion of all the ongoing development projects within the stipulated period by closely monitoring them. Unreasonable delay in the completion of the projects related to public interest will not be tolerated, he warned.