Commissioner reviews development work

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday directed the monitoring organizations here to examine and evaluate the development works and ensure that same were completed within stipulated period using quality material.

He directed them to report to him with immediate effect if they found any substandard work or any other irregularity.

This he directed while addressing the meeting held here to review development works.

The commissioner directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division to bring complete data about their performance in the next meeting, which will be held in next week.

He said that those executing officers, who had failed to utilize the released amount or maintain the quality of work, would be taken to task.