Commissioner reviews dewatering process in different areas of Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The availability of generators and fuel shall be ensured round the clock for the dewatering of rainwater accumulated in City and low-lying areas, these instructions were issued to the Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh by Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch during the visit to different areas of Nawabshah City including Sakrand Road, Mohni Bazaar, Liaquat Market, Hospital Road and others to inspect dewatering progress.

During the visit, the Commissioner expedited the disposal work.

Officials of the Public Health Department were instructed to keep the disposal machinery in running condition and all pumping stations in working order to drain out rainwater at the earliest.

The Municipal Commissioner in his briefing informed that the holidays of staff are cancelled in the wake of the arrival of monsoon and ordered them to remain in the field for dewatering on an emergency basis.

Deputy Mayor Mubbashir Arain in his briefing informed that all possible steps are being taken for dewatering in different city areas followed by the heavy rain of the previous night.

Later, the Commissioner chaired a meeting at his office that all concerned officials shall remain on duty in the wake of forecasts by the weather department for more heavy rains in order to coup up with any emergency situation. Commissioner stressed on availability of disposal machinery and generators in running condition for immediate removal of rainwater.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Mayor Mubbashir Arain, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, XEN Public Health Department Muzzaffar Zardari, Municipal Engineer Yaseen Bhangar and other related officials.