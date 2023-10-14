Commissioner reviews digitalisation of LDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting held here on Saturday, reviewed ongoing reforms of LDA’s One Window Cell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Lahore Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting held here on Saturday, reviewed ongoing reforms of LDA’s One Window Cell.

Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousuf and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and other officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting assessed various reforms and digitalisation processes of the LDA. Randhawa said that citizens are getting LDA related services at their doorsteps, adding that documents are being delivered to the senior citizens above 75 years absolutely free at their doorstep. He said that services and information related to LDA are available on the mobile app.

In the meeting, the preparation of Dastak model app was reviewed, Dastak will provide selected services to the citizens at the doorstep in the Lahore.

Participants were briefed in the meeting that PITB is working on Dastak app on the direction of Punjab government. Dastak mobile app will provide various services including birth certificate, death certificate, B form to the citizens at doorstep. LDA Doorstep Dastak services will also be linked with Dastak.

Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Additional DG Housing Awais Mushtaq, Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali, Chief Town Planner Sidara Tabassum, Director One Window Cell Rafia Nazir, Director One Window Asadullah Cheema, Director IT Abdul Basit participated in the meeting.