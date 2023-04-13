Commissioner reviews draft of proposed schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti presided over a meeting at his office on Thursday and reviewed preliminary draft of the proposed schemes for financial year 2023-24 of various departments of the four districts.

The meeting was briefed that 104 schemes worth of Rs 30 billion had been proposed by various departments in Sargodha district for fiscal year 2023-24, including 53 of highways, 18 of building, 14 of public health engineering and 19 schemes of local government.

In Khushab district, 23 major schemes worth of Rs 27 billion had been proposed for the fiscal year 2023-24, which include 19 of highways and four of building department schemes.

In Mianwali district, 11 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 19 billion had been proposed, including eight schemes of roads sector and three of reconstruction, while in Bhakkar district, 55 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 18 billion had been proposed, including 26 of building and 29 of road sector.

He said that the submitted initial draft of the proposed schemes would be finalised and sent to the provincial government after consultation with the officers of the departments concerned so that funds could be allocated for these schemes in the budget of the next financial year.

Deputy commissioners of four districts and officers of departments concerned were also present.