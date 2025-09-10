Commissioner reviews drainage operations at Theme Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan visited Mauza Mohlanwal Theme Park Society to review the ongoing drainage operations for the removal of floodwater.

The commissioner said that 17 dewatering machines and five cranes are operating at full capacity to pump out floodwater from low-lying areas of Theme Park. She added that temporary drains and engines have also been installed at various points to expedite water disposal. So far, more than half of the accumulated floodwater has been drained from the affected sites.

During her visit, the Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Managing Director WASA, and Assistant Commissioner Raiwind. The officials briefed her on the drainage strategy and mechanisms deployed to ensure speedy removal of water.

Commissioner Marryam Khan directed the district administration to intensify efforts for water disposal from Mauza Mohlanwal and surrounding areas. She emphasized that machinery and teams from the district administration, WASA, MCL, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), and Pakistan Army are working round-the-clock, while the Raiwind Tehsil administration is carrying out coordinated operations in low-lying localities.

She reiterated that, in line with the Chief Minister’s instructions, floodwater will be drained from affected areas at the earliest. The Chief Minister is personally monitoring all measures to ensure effective relief and facilities for the flood-hit population.