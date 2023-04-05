Commissioner reviews educational activities in Divisional Public School

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday visited the Divisional Public School and College and reviewed the educational activities.

The commissioner also visited various classes and inspected the available facilities.

During his visit, he interacted with the students and asked different questions related to general knowledge, Pakistan studies and other subjects. The commissioner also inquired them about problems they might be facing.

The country's future could be made bright only through quality education, he said adding, "Today's children are tomorrow's future.

" The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to improve the condition of the washrooms and ensure cleanliness.

Special attention should also be given to the renovation of the school as a clean environment was essential for the children's health, he stressed and added that there should be no wall chalking on the school premises.

Quality and affordable items for the students should be provided at the school canteen, the commissioner instructed.

He also directed the officers to provide a modern computer lab facility to the students.