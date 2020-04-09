UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:03 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has called for maintaining social distance and provision of basic facilities at centers set up for disbursement of support amount lockdown affected people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme (EECP).

The Commissioner along with Commander Indus Rangers Brig. Muhammad Ramzan and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, visited the EECP centre Government Boys Higher Secondary School, village Khabbar Lakhmir of Union Council Jamal Keerio tehsil Sakrand on Thursday to review arrangements.

The Commissioner instructed concerned officials to comply with Corona preventive guidelines particularly social distance among beneficiaries and ensure facilities of hand washing, drinking water and other basic requirements. Proper arrangement of cash and staff at the centres be ensured for timely disbursement and to avoid accumulation of people,he further directed.

Shah inquired the beneficiaries about attitude of bank staff and other issues and advised them to contact administration in case of any undue deductions made in support amount.

