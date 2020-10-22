Commissioner reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held a meeting with Divisional Peace Committee at conference room to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held a meeting with Divisional Peace Committee at conference room to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad and ulema of various sects.

Commissioner said that all the necessary arrangements would be finalized on time to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manner.

He urged ulema to ensure that coronavirus SOPs would be followed during processions and Mahafil-e-Milad.

He said that security and traffic plans would be devised for the processions while arrangements for cleaning the routes of processions would also be done.