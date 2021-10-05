UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Celebration Arrangements

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Tuesday held a meeting here in his office to review the arrangements regarding celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and religious fervor

The meeting attended among others were DIG Police Hyderabad Range Sharjil Karim Kharal, Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of all districts of Hyderabad Division and officers of Pakistan Army, Rangers and officers of concerned departments.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner appealed to Ulema of all sects to play their pivotal role in shunning the differences, creating harmony, unity and the atmosphere of love, peace, affection and brotherhood among all.

He asked the deputy commissioners of all districts to meetings with the Ulema in their respective districts and get details of the events including Muhafil-e-Milad, religious gatherings and rallies to be organized in connections of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and ensure provision of all facilities including security and cleanliness.

The commissioner also appealed to Ulema and religious leaders to get prior permission of organizing Muhafil-e-Milad, religious gatherings and rallies from district administration so that required security could be provided at places of their their events.

He also advised the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to avoid load management particularly at the time of Muhafil-e-Milad, religious gatherings, processions and rallies as well as at WASA installations so that the people could not face any inconvenience while celebrating the occasion.

The DIG Hyderabad Sharjil Karim Kharal informed the meeting that besides provision of adequate security arrangements for celebrations, a desk of anti-cyber crimes has been established in his office in order to discourage such activities at social media which could harm the feeling the people of all sects.

He also asked the SSPs and other officers to prepare their security plans and submit the same to his office as well as commissioner office and offices of their respective deputy commissioners so that any untoward incident could be averted with the cooperation of district administrations concerned.

The deputy commissioners also briefed the participants of the meeting about the contingency plans in order to provide maximum facilities to the people and ensure law and order during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

