Commissioner reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner SBA Rasheed Ahmed Zardari said that islam was the religion of love and brotherhood.

He said that the day of 12 Rabi Al-Awwal would be celebrated with love, affection and peacefully.

He was chairing a meeting to review the arrangements made for celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). Addressing the meeting, the commissioner directed deputy commissioners of all the three districts and officials of local government to finalize the arrangements of security, sanitation and others for Jashan-e-Eid Milad (SAWW) at the earliest so that the participants of processions and rallies would not face any problems.

The commissioner instructed DCs to form Illumination Committees at district level and issue directions for illumination of all government buildings on the occasion. He said that best illuminators would be awarded prizes.

Commissioner appealed to all ulemas (religious scholars) to avoid focusing on fake news on social media and rumors and contact control room in case of any complaint.

Commissioner directed officials of HESCO and LESCO to avoid load shedding during Milad Mahafils specially on the night of 11 and 12 Rabi Al-Awwal. Commissioner instructed health department to set up medical camps to deal with any emergency during the Eid Milad programs.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Irfan Ali Baloch said that maintenance of law and order in the division was the top priority and plan had been formulated to provide all possible security to Jashan-e-Eid Milad Programs.

He said that ulema and religious scholars shall abide by timings of the programs.

He said that police would patrol the areas to ensure law and order situation while additional contingent would be posted as backup for security of main procession.

Briefing the meeting regarding celebrating the occasion in their respective districts, all Deputy Commissioners revealed details of security and other arrangements. They informed that a district control room was set up to coordinate with members of Aman Committees at tehsil and district level, besides meeting would be held to manage the programs. On the other hand, Police Department has formed security plan for Mahafil and processions.

On the occasion, the religious scholars expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by divisional and district administrations regarding celebration of Jashan-e-Eid Milad (SAWW) and extending their all-possible cooperation.

The meeting was attended by DIG Irfan Ali Baloch, Additional Commissioner Abdul Hafeez Laghari, Additional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, ADC Sanghar Babar Khan, ADC Naushehro Feroze Mehdi Khan, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, officials of HESCO , education, health departments, law enforcing agencies, religious scholars from all the three districts.