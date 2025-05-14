Commissioner Reviews Eid-ul-Azha Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan to review the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday.
The agenda included the sanitation plan, establishment of temporary cattle markets, beautification of cities, and progress on public welfare initiatives launched by the chief minister of Punjab. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, officers of the Cattle Market Committee, and the Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC), who gave detailed briefings on their respective areas.
It was informed that the Cattle Market Committee was organising 14 cattle markets across the four districts on various days of the week. Plans for shifting these markets to temporary sale points during Eid and setting up additional sale points at the tehsil level by municipal committees were also discussed.
The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to coordinate closely with Cattle Market Committee officials to ensure timely and effective arrangements, so that citizens face no inconvenience in purchasing sacrificial animals.
The SWMC officials shared the preliminary sanitation plan, stating that additional workers, machinery, and a two-shift system would be employed during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha. Biodegradable bags would be distributed door-to-door, and temporary collection points would be established at various urban and rural locations.
The commissioner emphasised that deputy commissioners must remain in close coordination with SWMC to make sure efficient implementation of the sanitation operation.
A detailed briefing was also given on public welfare initiatives and urban beautification efforts.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwah Amir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, ADC (R) Sargodha Fahad Mehmood, ADC (G) Umar Farooq, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, and officers from SWMC and the Cattle Market Committee.
