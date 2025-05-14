Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Eid-ul-Azha Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner reviews Eid-ul-Azha arrangements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan to review the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday.

The agenda included the sanitation plan, establishment of temporary cattle markets, beautification of cities, and progress on public welfare initiatives launched by the chief minister of Punjab. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, officers of the Cattle Market Committee, and the Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC), who gave detailed briefings on their respective areas.

It was informed that the Cattle Market Committee was organising 14 cattle markets across the four districts on various days of the week. Plans for shifting these markets to temporary sale points during Eid and setting up additional sale points at the tehsil level by municipal committees were also discussed.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to coordinate closely with Cattle Market Committee officials to ensure timely and effective arrangements, so that citizens face no inconvenience in purchasing sacrificial animals.

The SWMC officials shared the preliminary sanitation plan, stating that additional workers, machinery, and a two-shift system would be employed during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha. Biodegradable bags would be distributed door-to-door, and temporary collection points would be established at various urban and rural locations.

The commissioner emphasised that deputy commissioners must remain in close coordination with SWMC to make sure efficient implementation of the sanitation operation.

A detailed briefing was also given on public welfare initiatives and urban beautification efforts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwah Amir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, ADC (R) Sargodha Fahad Mehmood, ADC (G) Umar Farooq, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, and officers from SWMC and the Cattle Market Committee.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

18 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

19 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan