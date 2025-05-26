Commissioner Reviews Eid-ul-Azha Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a divisional meeting to review the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, focusing on cattle markets, sanitation operations, traffic management, and public safety across Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur districts.
Deputy Commissioners of all four districts briefed the Commissioner on district preparations. A total of 30 official cattle markets will be established across the division, including 6 in Lahore, 8 in Sheikhupura, 6 in Nankana Sahib, and 10 in Kasur. Of these, the Lahore Division Cattle Market Management Company will manage key markets, including Shahpur Kanjran and one market in Kasur. Most remaining markets will be set up under a “no-profit, no-loss” model by respective district administrations.
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood instructed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the provision of all necessary facilities at the cattle markets, including traffic control, organized parking, sanitation, livestock health, medical camps, and security arrangements. He also issued clear directives to enforce Section 144 to prevent illegal sale points, burning of animal remains (siri paye) in public areas, and dumping of offal in canals. Furthermore, he stated that NOCs for animal hide collection will be decided by each district’s District Intelligence Committee.
Regarding sanitation, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will carry out division-wide cleanliness operations.
The Commissioner emphasized that the quality of Lahore’s cleaning standards should be replicated across all districts. A zero-waste operation will be conducted on the day before Eid in all districts as part of the special Eid sanitation plan.
Lahore district administration reported that 5,046 mosques and prayer sites have been identified for Eid prayers, with relevant cleaning and logistic arrangements underway. LWMC is actively implementing a comprehensive sanitation plan with additional machinery and manpower being provided to each district.
The Commissioner underscored that no compromise would be accepted on cleanliness during the three days of Eid. All Assistant Commissioners have been tasked with monitoring sanitation operations, and a robust complaint redressal mechanism is to be in place at each cattle market. He also directed that all incoming livestock be thoroughly sprayed and inspected, and emphasized the need for organized parking at cattle markets, with Lahore Parking Company (LePark) assisting in traffic and parking management.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DC Kasur Imran Ali, DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth, DC Nankana Sahib Rao Tasleem Akhtar, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, and all Assistant Commissioners via video link.
