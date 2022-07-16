UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Election Arrangements In Khushab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Commissioner reviews election arrangements in Khushab

Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed visited Khushab on Saturday to review by-election related arrangements in the constituency PP-83

According to official sources, he chaired a meeting at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) District Office, where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-Revenue (ADC-R) Khushab Naveed Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner-General (ADC-G) Chaudhry Ehsanullah and District Returning Officer (DRO) Amir Javed were also present.

The DRO gave a briefing on the election-related arrangements. He said that the total number of registered voters in the constituency were 322,428, of which 166,249 were men and 154,149 were women.

As many as 215 total polling stations had been established in the constituency PP-83, he added. The DRO said that 53 male polling stations, 53 female polling stations, and 109 general polling stations had been set up in the constituency.

The number of polling booths was 626, including 328 for men and 298 for women, while 10 candidates would participate in the by-election.

He said there were 226 presiding officers to ensure a transparent election, including 658 assistant presiding officers, 658 polling officers and 226 class-IV employees, said briefed Amir Javed. He said army and rangers had also been deployed to provide back-up to the police to make the election process successful.

