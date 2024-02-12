Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Facilities At Pirwadhai Bus Stand

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta on Monday visited Pirwadhai bus stand and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the passengers.

During the visit, he also inspected the ongoing construction work regarding the up-gradation of the General Bus Stand.

The Commissioner made a detailed review of male and female waiting rooms, washrooms and other administrative matters including cleanliness arrangements.

The open area of the general bus stand was in poor condition as it could not be upgraded for last 20 years, the Commissioner said adding, more than Rs 110 million were being spent on the construction and repair work of the main entrance, exit gate and open area of the General Bus Stand.

Liaquat Ali Chatta directed the officers that same size signboards should be displayed at the vehicle workshops in the bus stand area.

No encroachment would be tolerated in any area of the General Bus Stand, the Commissioner warned.

The Punjab government was spending huge amount for the up-gradation of the general bus stand, he said and instructed, efforts should be made to maintain it.

The administration was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

