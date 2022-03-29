Commissioner reviews facilities at Red Crescent hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Tuesday said that the Red Crescent General Hospital is equipped with modern technologies and providing health facilities to thousands of patients.

He said this while visiting District Red Crescent General Hospital Latifabad Unit 6 and Red Crescent Cardio Hospital Unit 2. DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also accompanied him.

The commissioner inspected various parts of the hospital and met with the patients there and got information about the medical facilities being provided to them.

He said that it was commendable to provide all medical facilities under one roof.

Expressing his satisfaction over the cleanliness of the hospital and the medical facilities provided to the patients, he said that the under construction orthopedic building should be completed as soon as possible so that the people could benefit from it.

The commissioner directed Chairman of Red Crescent Abdul Sattar Jano and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to reactivate the hospital as soon as its renovation is completed so that the people of the area could be benefited.

He assured the hospital management of his cooperation in providing medical facilities to the people.

Abdul Sattar Jano, Chairman, Red Crescent Hospital, while briefing the Commissioner, said that Red Crescent General Hospital has 150 beds and all medical facilities are provided to the patients on payment of Rs. 100 while deserving persons are treated from Zakat Fund.