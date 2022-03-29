UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Facilities At Red Crescent Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Commissioner reviews facilities at Red Crescent hospitals

Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Tuesday said that the Red Crescent General Hospital is equipped with modern technologies and providing health facilities to thousands of patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Tuesday said that the Red Crescent General Hospital is equipped with modern technologies and providing health facilities to thousands of patients.

He said this while visiting District Red Crescent General Hospital Latifabad Unit 6 and Red Crescent Cardio Hospital Unit 2. DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also accompanied him.

The commissioner inspected various parts of the hospital and met with the patients there and got information about the medical facilities being provided to them.

He said that it was commendable to provide all medical facilities under one roof.

Expressing his satisfaction over the cleanliness of the hospital and the medical facilities provided to the patients, he said that the under construction orthopedic building should be completed as soon as possible so that the people could benefit from it.

The commissioner directed Chairman of Red Crescent Abdul Sattar Jano and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to reactivate the hospital as soon as its renovation is completed so that the people of the area could be benefited.

He assured the hospital management of his cooperation in providing medical facilities to the people.

Abdul Sattar Jano, Chairman, Red Crescent Hospital, while briefing the Commissioner, said that Red Crescent General Hospital has 150 beds and all medical facilities are provided to the patients on payment of Rs. 100 while deserving persons are treated from Zakat Fund.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Transport Workers Once Again Block Freeway in Barc ..

Transport Workers Once Again Block Freeway in Barcelona to Protest Fuel Prices - ..

45 seconds ago
 Poland Destroying Relations With Russia - Russian ..

Poland Destroying Relations With Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

47 seconds ago
 IIUI moot on Globalization and Folk Culture kicks ..

IIUI moot on Globalization and Folk Culture kicks off Wednesday

48 seconds ago
 PDMA starts contingency plan for monsoon hazards, ..

PDMA starts contingency plan for monsoon hazards, risk areas

51 seconds ago
 Islamabad Security Dialogue's second round to open ..

Islamabad Security Dialogue's second round to open robust debate from April 1

4 minutes ago
 Friendly cricket match played at Sargodha Universi ..

Friendly cricket match played at Sargodha University

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.