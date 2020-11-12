UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Facilities During Visits To Schools

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:08 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to ensure availability of all required facilities in public schools so students could get education in cordial atmosphere

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to ensure availability of all required facilities in public schools so students could get education in cordial atmosphere.

Commissioner issued such directives during his visit to various government schools of Latifabad and Qasimabad Talukas including Public School on Thursday where he reviewed the available facilities as well as repair and renovation work, cleanliness and compliance on standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19.

Accompanied by the Director School Education Hyderabad Syed Rasool Bux Shah and officers of other concerned departments, the Commissioner announced grant of Rs.

50,000/- for purchase of furniture for government Primary girls and boys schools of Village Kurarr Khan Solangi and invited other officers to also play their due role in this regard. The Commissioner also directed the activation of a school in the same village which remained closed due to non sanctioning of SNE.

During his visit to Public School Latifabad, the Commissioner directed white wash, cleanliness, cutting of bushes, plantation of saplings and restoration of canteen with immediate effect. He also visited the physics, chemistry, biology and computer laboratories and hostel kitchen of the school and issued necessary directives.

