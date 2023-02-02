UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Facilities In Division Level Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam on Thursday chaired a meeting at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif, to review facilities and staff availability in different hospitals of the division.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officers and relevant officials of health department among others.

The meeting was told that hospitals like Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals and Civil Hospital Saidu Sharif have necessary medical staff and facilities to deal with emergency situation.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam said that availability of staff must be ensured in the hospitals and steps should be taken to address inadequate facilities.

He said that people should be facilitated in these hospitals.Doctors and technical staff should ensure their presence for improving service delivery.

