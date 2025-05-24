Commissioner reviews filtration plant rehab, polio drive, Eid sanitation & urban registration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A high-level meeting was held in the conference room of Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan, to review progress on key public welfare initiatives.

The meeting covered a four-point agenda, including rehabilitation of water filtration plants, the anti-polio campaign, Eid-ul-Azha sanitation arrangements, and the urban registration plan across the four districts of the division.

The Pakistan Social Protection Authority (PSPA) representative informed the meeting that rehabilitation work on water filtration plants is ongoing in all four districts. In Sargodha, work is underway on 32 plants. In Mianwali, 25 out of 41 plants are under rehabilitation, while all four plants in Khushab are being addressed. In Bhakkar, mechanical work has been completed on eight plants, with civil work in progress. The commissioner was also briefed that mechanical work continues on 25 filtration plants in Mianwali. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan personally inspected ongoing projects and directed deputy commissioners to visit the sites to ensure timely completion.

Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz provided details on the five-day anti-polio campaign starting May 26. A total of 1.639 million children will be vaccinated across the four districts. The campaign will be executed by 969 mobile teams, 424 fixed units, and 199 transit teams—comprising 7,592 workers, 320 UCMOs, and 1,367 area officers. The commissioner emphasised the importance of safety precautions for field workers due to the expected hot weather.

CEO of the Cattle Market Management Company briefed the meeting on preparations for Eid-ul-Azha cattle markets and temporary sales points. The commissioner directed that all cattle trading must be confined to designated markets and temporary points. Section 144 has been enforced across all districts to prevent illegal trading.

He instructed officials to ensure proper arrangements for buyers and sellers at the markets.

CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran presented the Eid-ul-Azha sanitation plan. All staff leaves have been canceled, and officers and field staff will be present during the three days of Eid. A special cleaning operation will begin at midnight on Eid. Biodegradable shopping bags will be distributed to households, and temporary waste collection points will be established at union council and village levels. Additional machinery will be procured, and control rooms will be set up at tehsil, district, and regional levels for swift public complaint redressal.

The commissioner urged all departments to work as a team and adopt the spirit of Rescue 1122 to ensure a clean and safe environment during Eid. He instructed deputy commissioners to complete all preparations before the monsoon season and strictly implement guidelines issued by the Home Department. Temporary swings will be banned, and fitness certificates will be required for swings installed in parks. He also directed PHA officials to deploy ethical staff in parks and ensure the availability of drinking water, stressing that inappropriate behaviour with families will not be tolerated.

The meeting also included detailed briefings from all four deputy commissioners on the Urban Registration Plan.

Participants included Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Aamir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraiya, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, COMC Umar Farooq, and officers from PHA, Highways, and the Cattle Market Management Company.