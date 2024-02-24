Commissioner reviews finishing work at SIMS Diagnostic & Collection Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted an early morning inspection at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Hospital, here on Saturday.

He examined the newly built Collection Center and assessed the developments in parking and waiting areas. The recently completed SIMS Collection Center is poised for inauguration, scheduled for today or tomorrow. Simultaneously, the final phase of the Diagnostic and Collection Lab at Services Hospital is progressing, promising accessible and subsidized services for citizens.

Commissioner Randhawa announced the expansion of medical facilities at Services Hospital, with another facility nearing completion for the benefit of citizens. The SIMS Collection Center has achieved 100 percent completion and is set for imminent inauguration. The final touches to the new Diagnostic and Collection Lab are being applied, ensuring streamlined services for citizens, extending beyond OPD patients.

Highlighting the importance of modernizing heart surgery and enhancing cleanliness mechanisms, Commissioner Randhawa drew attention to the aesthetic improvement of Jail Road at the hospital. Expressing contentment with progress according to timelines, he acknowledged the completion of construction work for parking and waiting areas in conjunction with the new Lab and Diagnostic Center.

Commissioner Randhawa received a comprehensive briefing from TEPA (Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency) Chief Engineer and other officers, emphasizing the continuous round-the-clock efforts for the ongoing remodeling of Services Hospital. He underscored the pivotal role of the Collection Center and Diagnostic Lab in this transformation.